Delhi on high! City revellers consumed Rs 30 cr worth booze on

Delhiites partied hard on the eve of New Year, gulping down alcohol worth around Rs 30 crore.
"There was a spurt in sale of liquor in the city on December 31. As per our records, the sale of alcohol was around Rs 30 crore that day," a senior government official who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
"The entire December month generated Rs 458 crore for the Delhi government since it was a festive season," the official said.
In the last financial year, the city government had earned a revenue of Rs 4,243 crore from the sale of alcohol.
On New Year, a total of 1,752 drunken revellers had been penalised by Delhi Police, with a majority of the offenders being youngsters.
According to the traffic police, a total of 16,720 challans were issued for various traffic violations on the New Year's eve and after midnight.
