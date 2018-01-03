Delhi on high! City revellers consumed Rs 30 cr worth booze on

Delhiites partied hard on the eve of New Year, gulping down alcohol worth around Rs 30 crore.



"There was a spurt in sale of in the city on December 31. As per our records, the sale of alcohol was around Rs 30 crore that day," a senior who did not wish to be named, told



"The entire December month generated Rs 458 crore for the since it was a festive season," the said.In the last financial year, the city had earned a of Rs 4,243 crore from the sale of alcohol.On New Year, a total of 1,752 drunken revellers had been penalised by Police, with a majority of the offenders being youngsters.According to the traffic police, a total of 16,720 challans were issued for various traffic violations on the New Year's eve and after midnight.

