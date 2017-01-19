Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month

Police Commissioner was appointed Director of CBI, country's premier probe agency.



His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister and comprising Chief Justice of Jagdish Singh Khehar and leader in Mallikarjun Kharge as members.



Verma has been made the chief, official sources said.



The post of director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2.



At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.



Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa- and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Police Commissioner from February 29, 2016.

