Delhi-Tel Aviv flight getting good response: Air India CMD

Air India's newly announced flight to has witnessed a "good response", according to the airline's CMD The national carrier announced recently that it will introduce thrice-a-week flight from to from March 22. "The initial response for our flight has been good.

The interest from travellers has been encouraging," Air India's (CMD) told He added that more than 10 per cent of the total seating capacity of the aircraft had been sold in the first 24 hours and he was expecting to see the flight operate on full capacity. The anticipates interest from travellers from countries further to the east of such as Australia, Kharola explained. will be operating its 256-seater 787 Dreamliner aircraft between and after permitted the to use its airspace, enabling it to take a shorter route as compared to the only other that flies between the two countries -- Israel's national carrier El Al. Many Arab and Islamic nations do not recognise and, therefore, disallow airlines from using their airspace for to that country. The flight will fly over Oman, and to reach The permission to fly over will save almost 2 hours and 10 minutes compared to the longer route taken by Israel's national carrier El Al, which has direct flights between and El Al takes a circuitous route over the Red Sea, the and then enters and avoids countries that are on the direct flight path such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and is offering introductory return fares starting from Rs 35,500. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

