Demonetisation badly hit FICN, hawala trade: Govt tells RS

The of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes had instantly wiped out Pakistan-printed high quality fake Indian notes besides hitting transactions, the was informed today.



Hansraj Ahir said according to reports, also resulted in significant positive impact in most theatres of violence in the country.



" also led to instant extinguishment of Pakistan-printed high quality fake Indian notes. It also adversely affected the operators," he said replying a written question.Ahir said Left Wing Extremism cadres have deposited illegal into the accounts of the sympathisers or simple villagers.Nearly Rs 97.75 lakh were seized from various LWE groups post and the red ultras also protested against the note ban drive, indicating their discontentment, he said."Since illegally held forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the held with the terrorists turned worthless," he said.The government had on November 8, 2016 announced demonetising of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)