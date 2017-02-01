Demonetisation bold, decisive step; to boost economy, says FM Jaitley

While presenting Budget, he said the govt has taken a series of measures to eliminate black money

While presenting Budget, he said the govt has taken a series of measures to eliminate black money

Terming as "bold and decisive" measure, Minister on Wednesday said it will have a multiplier effect on the economy and will create bigger, cleaner and real gross domestic product (GDP).



"We are moving from informal to formal economy and the is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money," he said while delivering the Union 2017-18.



was a bold and decisive strike in a series of measures to arrive at a new normal of bigger, cleaner and real GDP, he said, adding that it has only a transient impact on economy and the long term benefit include higher growth and revenue.



On November 8, 2016, the had announced of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to crack down on and move towards a 'less cash' society through payments.



Jaitley said the has taken a series of measures to eliminate and curb corruption and was a step in that direction.



will help in transfer of resources from evaders to government, he said.



He further said that the pace of remonetisation has picked up and the situation will soon normalise.



Expressing hope that there will be no spill over effect of next financial year, the Minister said the surplus liquidity in banks will lower the borrowing and the lending rates.



The would continue with the economic reforms for benefit of poor, he added.

Press Trust of India