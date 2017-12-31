Dengue killed 250 people, infected 1.5 lakh this year: Data

reported more than 1.5 lakh cases of this year and 250 people died of the mosquito-borne disease, while over 60,000 cases of were reported across the country, official data showed.



The data - compiled till December 24 from the National Vector Borne Control Programme (NVBDCP) under the Union Ministry - showed that there have been 250 deaths, while 1,57,220 cases have been reported across the country.



The maximum deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu, where the claimed 63 lives out of the total 23,035 cases reported.was followed by Maharashtra, where 41 people died from out of the total 7,442 cases reported.As many as 37 deaths were reported from while the claimed the lives of 28 people inLast year, during the same time period, the claimed 245 lives, while 1,29,166 cases were reported.In Delhi, the NVBDCP data showed that the claimed nine lives, while 9,232 cases were reported.For chikungunya, the data showed that 62,268 cases were reported across the country compared to 64,057 cases last year.As many as 31,644 cases were reported in this year, while 934 cases in the national capital.The government has said that it has initiated a multi- centric cross-sectional study spanning five geographical regions to estimate the seroprevalence of the infections in the country.Union Minister J P Nadda in a written reply to the Lok Sabha recently said that the study was being coordinated by the of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai.

