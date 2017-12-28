Denial of info for lack of Aadhaar breach of RTI Act: CIC

Denial of information for the lack of card is a serious breach of right guaranteed under the Act and amounts to harassment of the applicant, the has held.



The Commission has imposed maximum penalty under the act on the then of the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for not providing information on gifts purchased by it and expenses incurred by its CMDs on the grounds that identification documents were not provided by the applicant.



The case pertains to who had sought details of amounts "spent from the coffers" of HUDCO on gifts for years 2013 to 2016, renovation of official residence of its in village, of the official residence, and remunerations paid to the CMDs among others.CPIO D K Gupta wrote a letter on August 5, 2016 demanding the proof of identity and proof of address by producing Aadhar card, Card or passport as proof of citizenship from Bhamburkar, noted."He did not say anything about giving information sought. No information was given within 30 days. The applicant filed this complaint. He has also filed first appeal, asking for information without insisting on the proofs," he said.Acharyulu noted that in his response Gupta said, because some others filed repetitive RTIs he wanted to verify bona fides of this applicant."This contention is not legal and hence not acceptable. He also failed to justify the denial of information, as he could not site any clause of exception under Section 8 or 9. From his submissions it is clear that the information sought did not attract any exception prescribed under the Act," he said.Not only in 30 days, but even after that the information was not given until the CIC ordered, thus, deemed refusal of application was proved in this case and that should attract the penal proceedings, Acharyulu said."The CPIO can deny information only under Section 8 and 9. He cannot invent new grounds for denial like lack of Card, Card, Passport etc. This Section was violated by Dr D K Gupta as he did not give any information in 30 days and beyond also," he said.Acharyulu said Gupta is liable and deserves maximum penalty. He is directed to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 in five equal monthly instalments, the said."Most unfortunately successor CPIO S K Gupta also exhibited similar anti- attitude and made it clear that his intention was also not to give information for the same reasons given by D K Gupta," he said."Denial of information for lack of card will be a serious breach of right, which was guaranteed by the Act and also amounts to harassment of the applicant," he said.

