JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mustard seed futures drop on weak spot cues

Low-profile RSS man Vijay Rupani back at the helm
Business Standard

Dense fog covers UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Dense fog covered the isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature was below normal in Lucknow and Meerut, local MeT office said.


Day temperature also fell in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Kanpur and Lucknow divisions.

The MeT office has forecast dry weather in the state over the next three days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements