Dense fog covers UP

Dense fog covered the isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, with recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius.



Night temperature was below normal in and Meerut, local office said.



Day temperature also fell in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, and divisions.The office has forecast dry in the state over the next three days.

