Dense fog in Delhi

Delhiites today witnessed dense for the second consecutive day with minimum temperature settling at 5.7 degree Celcius.



However, the maximum temperature recorded was 23.9 degrees Celcius with a humidity of 100 percentage and nil rainfall, a official said.



Yesterday, over 150 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 20 were cancelled as season's "worst" reduced visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.According to department, the national capital will witness dense tomorrow too and it would become moderate the next day.Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

