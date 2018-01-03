Dense fog; Jammu records coldest night of the season

The residents of winter capital today woke up to a foggy and chilly morning as the minimum nosedived to the season's lowest at 4.3 degrees



A dense fog engulfed the city of temples, resulting in the cancellation of an flight and delayed operations at the airport, officials said today.



However, the operations at airport resumed around 1.20 pmafter improvement in the visibility."Barring one cancellation, the rest of the flights scheduled for the day operated with some delay", an at the Airport toldAccording to a of northern railways, the rail traffic was also disrupted due to the dense fog."There was delay in the arrival and departure of the trains in the morning due to the dense fog," the said.The bus service in the city and other routes was also hit by the dense fog as drivers were forced to drive cautiously, a said, adding there was no report of any accident due to the dense fog.A of the said the minimum in city fell to 4.3 degrees against the previous night's 6 degrees"This is the lowest recorded in the city, which is also three degrees below normal during this part of the season" the added.He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous in district, also registered a slight dip in the minimum which settled at 6.2 degreesThe night is on decline across the region, with Bhaderwah in district recording a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, the said.

