Departments of 17 senior IAS officers shuffled in Himachal

In its first major administrative shake-up, the newly-formed government, headed by Jai Ram Thakur, today shuffled the departments of 17 senior IAS officers, including six secretaries and five principal secretaries.



Additional (ACS) was divested of major departments such as revenue, multipurpose projects and power, the of the state board and was given the charge of animal husbandry and fisheries,while Srikant Baldi, Additional (finance, economics and statistics), was given the additional charge of agriculture, according to a notification.



The ACS and principal to the would also hold the additional charge of ACS (environment, science and technology, information and public relations, tourism and civil aviation while Anil Kumar Khachi, ACS (PWD and cooperation) would hold the charge of PWD and financial commissioner (appeals) and chairman, HP Sales Tax Tribunal, the notification read.ACS (forests, environment, science and technology, and civil supplies and consumer affairs and industry) Tarun Kapoor would now be the ACS (forests, town and country planning and urban development), while Nisha Singh, ACS (ayurveda and redressal of public grievances), would be the ACS (ayurveda, rural development, panchayati raj and labour and employment), it added.Sanjay Gupta, Principal (education, technical education and transport) would be the (appeals, technical education, and sports and transport), while RD Dhiman, Principal (labour and employment,irrigation and public health, agriculture, training and personnel) would be the principal (personnel, multipurpose projects and power, non-conventional energy sources, cooperation and industries) and would also hold the charge of chairman, state board, the notification read.Prabodh Sexena, Principal (home and vigilance and health and family welfare) would be the principal (health and family welfare and social justice and empowerment), it added.JC Sharma,Principal (horticulture and excise and taxation) was given the additional charge of information technology, home and vigilance, while Onkar Sharma, Principal (rural development and panchayati raj, animal husbandry and and sports) would now be the principal secretary-cum- (revenue, and civil supplies and consumer affairs and tribal development), the notification read.would be the (education), while Rajesh Sharma, the to the Governor, would also hold the charge of director of industries, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)