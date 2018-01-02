Devi Shetty hails NMC bill, says it's a good move by govt

Taking a view quite opposite to that of the (IMA), acclaimed today hailed the proposed NMC bill, but said the provision of Ayurvedic doctors being allowed to prescribe Allopathic medicines needs clarification.



The Founder and of the Bengaluru-based Health, and and awardee termed the proposed NMC (National Medical Commission) bill as a "good move" by the



Dr said the provision of Ayurvedic doctors prescribing Allopathic medicines needs to be clearly spelt out and defined as to in which locations, what type of medicines and under what circumstances they can do that."They (the bill) have to clarify what medicines, which location (these doctors can prescribe)", he told"I can understand if it's meant to give them (Ayurvedic doctors) the privilege to prescribe medicines at primary centres in remote locations, only a few medicines, that's the only clarification I want from Otherwise, it's a very good bill," Dr. said.That is his only reservation on the proposed legislation."It's only about prescribing certain medicines in certain situations which needs to be defined. If that's done, I have absolutely no problem," he added.Dr. did not share the view of IMA that the NMA will cripple the functioning of medical professionals by making them completely answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators."No. Out of the 25 members (in NMC), only three or four members are non-doctors; all the others are doctors. We don't need to be worried about non-doctors taking over the thing. Most of them are doctors", he said."I am a doctor and obviously I am very concerned about all the changes happening but the proposed bill addresses all our apprehensions. My only apprehension is about Ayurvedic doctors; Once that is clarified, I have no problem", Dr. said.Stating that he has gone through the draft bill in depth, Dr. also rejected concerns in some quarters that it is possible that in future, NMC will become subservient to the Ministry."The thing is if you have a very badly drafted bill, but good people are managing it, good things will happen. If you have a very well crafted bill but people occupying there are not very good people, you can expect what will happen. It's not about the bill, it's about people", he said.The (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in Parliament last Friday, seeks to replace the Medical Council of (MCI) and also proposes allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a "bridge course.In protest against the bill, the IMA today called for suspending at private hospitals for 12 hours.

