Dhinakaran hits out at BJP-led central govt

Sidelined leader T T V today hit out at the BJP-led central government, alleging it was attempting to bring all states under its control.



The BJP-led is misusing its power and interfering in states' rights, he told reporters here.



Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar bypoll with a thumping majority recently, said the 2G spectrum allocation case, involving leaders K Kanimozhi and A Raja, was not properly probed by theBoth the state and central governments have not acted properly in the case, he said.flayed Governor meeting officials in various districts and accused Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam of being responsible for such a state of affairs.He has alleged that it amounted to interference in the state's rights, a charge denied by several state ministers andThe has dismissed as "absolutely wrong" and "figment of imagination" the opposition charge that Purohit was acting at the behest of the central and said he would continue such meetings in future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)