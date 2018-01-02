JUST IN
Dhinakaran hits out at BJP-led central govt

Press Trust of India  |  Kumbakonam (TN) 

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran today hit out at the BJP-led central government, alleging it was attempting to bring all states under its control.

The BJP-led government is misusing its power and interfering in states' rights, he told reporters here.


Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar bypoll with a thumping majority recently, said the 2G spectrum allocation case, involving DMK leaders K Kanimozhi and A Raja, was not properly probed by the CBI.

Both the state and central governments have not acted properly in the case, he said.

Dhinakaran flayed Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit meeting officials in various districts and accused Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam of being responsible for such a state of affairs.

He has alleged that it amounted to interference in the state's rights, a charge denied by several state ministers and BJP.

The Raj Bhavan has dismissed as "absolutely wrong" and "figment of imagination" the opposition charge that Purohit was acting at the behest of the central government and said he would continue such meetings in future.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 18:45 IST

