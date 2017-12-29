Dhinakaran sworn in as MLA

Sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, was today sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



He succeeds former as



The newly elected was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by P in his office.Dhinakaran's supporters, including some disqualified MLAs and key aides like Thangatamilselvan and P Vetrivel, were present on the occasion.later shook hands withThe bypoll was necessitated due to the death of who was the sittingtrounced his nearest rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes.Sidelined by the ruling camp a few months ago, contested as an from the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)