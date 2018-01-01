Dhinakaran to visit R K Nagar on Jan 3 to thank voters

Sidelined leader, T T V today said cases filed against him will not have any impact on his political career.



Dhinakaran, who took oath as a member of the state assembly on December 29, said he would thank voters in the R K Nagar constitutency, from where he was elected, on Wednesday.



Cases pending against him include a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) case.Dhinakaran, who contested the December 21 bypoll as an independent, defeated AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, dealing a blow to the ruling camp headed by K Palaniswami.The byelection was held to fill the vacancy caused by death of then sitting member on December 5, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)