Diamond earrings sold for $57 mn, set new world record at Sotheby's auction

The and the diamonds together became the most valuable earrings ever sold at auction, after realising a combined total of $57,425,478 at Sotheby's sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels here.

The internally flawless fancy vivid blue and the fancy intense pink diamond, weighing 14.54-carats and 16-carats respectively, were were sold to the same anonymous buyer on May 16.

"It has been a privilege for Sotheby's to be entrusted with the superb 'Apollo Blue' and 'Artemis Pink'. The results from the sale — which saw more than 90 per cent of lots sold and three new world auction records — yet again underline the strong demand for top quality diamonds, gemstones and jewels.

"I am delighted that the stones will remain together as earrings. This has been a wonderful inaugural jewellery sale at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva which far exceeded expectations, with a total of over $150 million," David Bennett, Worldwide Chairman of Sotheby's International Jewellery Division and Chairman of Switzerland, said.

The auction that saw a sell-through rate of 90 per cent, also set record for a fancy intense purplish pink by weighing 7.04 carats. It sold for $13,245,750.

The sale also featured a collection of the finest diamonds and gemstones, as well as signed jewels from the most sought-after jewellery houses, which sold at double the pre-sale estimates to realise a combined total of $15,899,550.

A pear-shaped ring, weighing 32.42 carats by Harry Winston doubled its low estimate to sell at $3,330,288, and an emerald and ring by Harry Winston achieved five times its estimate and was sold for $929,465.

Another notable sale included a ruby and brooch and ear clips by Van Cleef and Arpels which sold for a combined total of $477,551.