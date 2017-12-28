Diesel overtakes Johnson as top-grossing actor of 2017

has been named as this year's top by magazine.



The "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" beat his "Fast And Furious" co-stars and to the top spot.



Diesel's films "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" and "The Fate Of The Furious" raked in a combined USD 1.6 billion worldwide.Johnson's movies, "The Fate of the Furious", "Baywatch" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" fetched USD 1.5 billion worldwide."Wonder Woman" star came third on the list owing to her films, including "Justice League", making USD 1.4 billions.Actors Emma Watson, and stood at foruth, fifth and sixth places respectively.Tom Holland, and Chris Hemsworth, who starred in their respective Marvel films, were placed at seventh, eighth and ninth places.Rdiley's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" co-star was placed at the tenth place owing to the film's solid run at the global box-office.

