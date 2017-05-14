Arjun Ram Meghwal pitches for rapid movement towards digitisation

Pitching for rapid movement towards of the economy, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the government’s digital initiative was crucial to curb the black market.

“In this country, 22-26 per cent is shadow economy (that is illicit economic activities like black market transactions and undeclared income existing alongside the official economy),” the minister of state for finance said.

“This is a large percentage and it is not good for a nation. As and when shadow economy is constrained the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country will grow,” he added.

Noting post-demonetisation of high-value currency notes, the country has rapidly moved towards which has helped keep a check on the shadow economy, Meghwal said ‘digital India’ is a necessary initiative to “hurt” the illicit economic activities.

“When we have a large shadow economy, digital India will help curb it and we will be able to account for the illicit transactions. This will result in growth of consumption, investments and export and as a result will also grow.”

The minister was addressing the ‘Digital India Summit – Role of Cooperative Banks in Adopting and Advancing the Prime Minister’s Flagship Digital India Programme’.

Meghwal said 2017 “would be known in history as the year of economic reforms” on account of various government initiatives, including the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

“This year we made various changes to Budget like merging railways with the Union Budget and passed the finance bill before March 31 for the first time. Now, we will roll out GST from July 1, which will make it easier to do business in the country,” Meghwal said.