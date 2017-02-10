Digvijay takes a dig at 'Modi bhakts' after ISI-backed espionage ring bust

-
-
A day after 11 people were arrested in connection with an alleged espionage racket in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijay Singh today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters saying the "bhakts" should know there was "no Muslim" but a "BJP member" amongst those held.
"There was no Muslim amongst the 11 ISI agents caught in Bhopal (yesterday). One of them is a BJP member. Modi bhakts, think something," Digvijay said in a tweet.
Eleven people were arrested from different places in the state yesterday for being part of an alleged espionage racket being run from Pakistan to collect strategic information on important Indian establishments.
"Terrorist is a terrorist for us. Dacoit is a dacoit and traitor is a traitor to us," state BJP chief Nandkumar Chauhan told reporters here.
"Our party is against such people," Chauhan remarked when he was contacted for his comment over Digvijay's tweet.
"To us the nation comes first. We want such people to be punished severely," he added.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had picked up one person from Satna, five from Gwalior, three from Bhopal and two from Jabalpur in connection with the racket.
