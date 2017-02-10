Digvijay takes a dig at 'Modi bhakts' after ISI-backed espionage ring bust

'Bhakts' should know there was no 'Muslim' but a 'BJP member' amongst those held: Digvijay

A day after 11 people were arrested in connection with an alleged espionage racket in Madhya Pradesh, leader today took a dig at Prime Minister and his supporters saying the "bhakts" should know there was "no Muslim" but a " member" amongst those held.



"There was no Muslim amongst the 11 agents caught in (yesterday). One of them is a member. Modi bhakts, think something," Digvijay said in a tweet.



Eleven people were arrested from different places in the state yesterday for being part of an alleged espionage racket being run from to collect strategic information on important Indian establishments.



"Terrorist is a terrorist for us. Dacoit is a dacoit and traitor is a traitor to us," state chief Nandkumar Chauhan told reporters here.



"Our party is against such people," Chauhan remarked when he was contacted for his comment over Digvijay's tweet.



"To us the nation comes first. We want such people to be punished severely," he added.



The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had picked up one person from Satna, five from Gwalior, three from and two from Jabalpur in connection with the racket.

Press Trust of India