Dilemma: It's either Asian Games or US Open, says Bopanna

says "it is a catch-22 situation" for him to decide whether to play or in later this year since the two events are clashing with each other.



However the reigning mixed doubles champion indicated that sacrificing a Grand Slam can be an option for him if he was assured of making the season-end finale.



This year, are scheduled to be held in from August 18 to September 2 while the is slated for August 27 to September 9.had opted out of the last two editions of the - Gunagzhou and Incheon as well as he chose to defend crucial ranking points in 2014 and was in for the season-finale in 2010 as an alternative.With both and both missing the Asian Games in the last two editions, it did not make much of the difference to India's medals tally as the country won a men's doubles gold in 2010 ( and Sanam Singh) and a silver in 2014 ( and Sanam).also won the mixed doubles gold with and Myneni finishing on top of the podium.Asked what will be his preference, replied: "Still a very long way to go. Sometimes it all depends on how rankings are placed, are we seeded or not. It's somewhere there with the I have to make that decision later on in the year."At the end of the day, it's not only the Grand Slams we are fighting for, we are also fighting for Masters (season-end finale)," he said on the sidelines of the Tata Open where he will defend his title."Ideally, if we are doing well in the beginning of the year and we have already qualified pretty much there, then I can take that decision that I can skip a Grand Slam. I have to do either, if it's the same week," said.Asked how important it is for him to play in such multi- disciplinary events, representing the country, said, "It's an individual sport. Winning a medal for country is very prestigious irrespective of the event. A Grand Slam is also as big for a player. It's catch-22 situation. It's not a win-win situation. I have to sacrifice one of the two."chose to split with and has paired up with Frenchman for the 2018 season.The 37-year old from Coorg said it was not a difficult decision to make."Edouard's focus only on doubles helped me make that decision. It always makes a difference. If you want to focus on Master series events and Grand Slams it's better to play with a Even scheduling wise."Like Cuevas in February was playing a lot on clay in and it was easier for me to play in or Even getting visa for takes 2 or 3 weeks," he said.said by winning Mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski, he has achieved a personal milestone but he has his sight set on bigger things."The focus is to win consistently the Grand Slams and Masters series and win the finale and not just be there as top-eight. Winning big tournaments is the focus," he said.also revealed that he won't play with Dabrowski at the"I will play with Timea Babos (from Hungary). The partnership is only for and see how it goes. Gabriela also said we should look for new partner. There were some close points which we could not finish."is defending a lot of points in Pune being a champion from the last edition along with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. However, their first match is very tricky as they are up against seasoned and Purav Raja.knows that they have a tough job at hand."We have only a handful players playing at the highest level at the Grand Slams and Purav and Leander are one of them. Definitely, it's going to be a tough first round for both the teams. It's going to be great match tomorrow night."Talking about the phenomena that India's doubles players are more successful than the singles, said it can happen in singles too but for that to happen the country needs to host a lot of tournaments.now have six players in top-100. is ranked 10 in the world and is followed by Divij Sharan (42), Leander Paes (50), Purav Raja (63), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (82) and (100)."If we have lot of Futures and Challengers in India, our singles players will also pick up. There are a lot of doubles players because later in their careers (after singles), they still love the sport and see if they can make a career out of it," he said.also insisted that even being in top-100 does not make life easy for doubles players."You are making into the top-100 but you are not making it to all the tournaments. You have to be 30-35 (in rankings) to play a full calendar in doubles. It's a long way to go. Even to play ATP 250, it's tough."If we have tournaments in India, players will grow. We had two Challengers this year and we had two Indians becoming champions, that's the beauty of the thing," he added.

