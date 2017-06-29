DIPP working on revamping industrial policy: Nirmala Sitharaman

The (DIPP) is holding consultations with industry on revamping the country’s manufacturing and industrial policy, Union Minister said.

India aims at increasing the contribution of the in the to 25 per cent by 2020, from the current level of about 16 per cent, Sitharaman, the commerce and industry minister said.

“We are sitting on a manufacturing policy which was made in 2011, and an industrial policy of 2009.

“So all this falls together with the deadline of increasing manufacturing sector’s contribution in at a time when the world is talking about industrial revolution 4.0 which includes artificial intelligence, robotics, deep learning and internet of things,” she said. The minister said this while responding to questions on twitter livechat. She said that the is holding comprehensive discussions with industry and stakeholders and looking at the developments happening elsewhere.

“A lot of work is happening. By September, you will get to know more,” Sitharaman added.Replying to a question on beef exports, she clarified that India does not permit it. “Cow, calf and bull meat, we do not allow export. It is completely prohibited,” she added. When asked about plans for a policy for arms manufacturing by startups, she said the department is trying to streamline procedures for grant of licenses for production of arms. “But given the security considerations, no specific relaxation is offered as of now for startups. May be, in the future,” the minister said.

Replying to another question about delay in granting no objection certificate to CTC tea factories, she said NOCs for new manufacturing units are being given by the Tea Board regularly subject to fulfilment of conditions.