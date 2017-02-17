The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday arrested two directors of the Noida-based company which is alleged to have committed online fraud of worth Rs 500 crore by duping nearly 2 lakh people.
The arrest comes after police froze the company's bank accounts and sealed its office at Noida Sector-2.
The directors Anurag Garg and Sudesh Verma had gone to Surajpur to meet the district SSP Dharmindra Singh, SP (City) Dinesh Yadav said.
The SSP then called Noida Sector-20 Police Station SHO Anil Pratap Singh and got the accused arrested, police said.
An FIR was lodged at Sector 20 Police Station after some investors lodged a complaint against the company.
They alleged the company's owners duped nearly two lakh people who were promised handsome returns by clicking on web links and made Rs 500 crore in the past four months.
So far five accounts of the company have been frozen. Police also came to know that the company had transferred Rs 20 crore in last two days and investigation is on to trace where this amount was transferred, Yadav said.
Directors of company that committed fraud of Rs 500 cr held
Arrest comes after police froze the company's bank accounts and sealed its office at Noida Sector-2
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UTR80u
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday arrested two directors of the Noida-based company which is alleged to have committed online fraud of worth Rs 500 crore by duping nearly 2 lakh people.
- Banking conveinience on the go, anytime...anywhere
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Main Jahan, Mera Bank Wahan
- New to investing in shares?
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
Directors of company that committed fraud of Rs 500 cr held
Arrest comes after police froze the company's bank accounts and sealed its office at Noida Sector-2The arrest comes after police froze the company's bank accounts and sealed its office at Noida Sector-2 The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday arrested two directors of the Noida-based company which is alleged to have committed online fraud of worth Rs 500 crore by duping nearly 2 lakh people.
The arrest comes after police froze the company's bank accounts and sealed its office at Noida Sector-2.
The directors Anurag Garg and Sudesh Verma had gone to Surajpur to meet the district SSP Dharmindra Singh, SP (City) Dinesh Yadav said.
The SSP then called Noida Sector-20 Police Station SHO Anil Pratap Singh and got the accused arrested, police said.
An FIR was lodged at Sector 20 Police Station after some investors lodged a complaint against the company.
They alleged the company's owners duped nearly two lakh people who were promised handsome returns by clicking on web links and made Rs 500 crore in the past four months.
So far five accounts of the company have been frozen. Police also came to know that the company had transferred Rs 20 crore in last two days and investigation is on to trace where this amount was transferred, Yadav said.