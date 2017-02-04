Divi's Labs standalone Q3 net up 9% at Rs 268 cr

Total income from operations rose 13.5% to Rs 976.48 crore during the quarter

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories today reported a 8.73 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 268.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.76 crore in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Its total income from operations rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 976.48 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 859.75 crore during the same period a year ago.

The company's Unit-II at (its plant) in Visakhapatnam had an inspection by the from November 29, 2016 to December 6, 2016. It received form 483 with 5 observations at the closure of the inspection, Divi's Laboratories said."The company has filed its comprehensive response to the observations of within the stipulated time," it added.Review of its response by the is awaited, it said.