DMK asks Centre to protect TN firecracker units

Opposition today urged the Centre to save the industry in Tamil Nadu's which is on an indefinite closure demanding an amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its purview.



"The Centre should step in to save the firecracker manufacturing cluster in Sivakasi, which accounts for 90 per cent of Indian firecracker production and protect the industry employing lakhs of workers," Working said in a tweet.



He said his party MPs in would raise the issue.Firecracker manufacturing units in and around in southern Virudhunagar district that employ about eight lakh workers directly and indirectly have been on the shutdown since December 26.Besides seeking amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its ambit, they have also urged the state to implead itself in a pending before the Supreme seeking a nation-wide ban on crackers.More than 860 factories in belt also had sought expeditious hearing of the - the outcome of which will have a bearing on them- by the SupremeThe plea in the apex seeks a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers.The manufacturers had said that dealers were not paying advances for firecrackers in view of the pendency of the and this affected the working capital required by the industry. The traders were not paying advance as they feared that the may ban across the country.

