A politically prominent eye doctor could get more than 30 years in prison for stealing $100 million in one of history's largest frauds.



A sentencing hearing for Dr resumes today after a four-week hiatus. Melgen was convicted last April of 67 crimes including care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records.



US could give the 63-year- old Melgen a life sentence. Prosecutors are asking for 30 years. Melgen's attorneys want no more than 10.Prosecutors said Melgen was the nation's highest-paid provider for five straight years. Melgen convinced many elderly patients to undergo often painful tests and treatments they didn't need for diseases they didn't have.In a separate case, Melgen is accused of bribing New Jersey Democratic Sen.

