Doctors in TN boycott work against Centre's Bill

Doctors across today struck work in protest against a proposed legislation seeking to replace the Medical Council of (MCI) with a new body.



doctors boycotted work for one hour from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM, an office bearer of the Doctors Association said.



Private practitioners affiliated to Indian Medical Association ( branch) held state-wide protests, IMA state Dr said.The stir called by IMA was withdrawn later in the day after the was referred to a parliamentary standing committee, which has been asked to give its report before the Budget session.The was referred to the committee following protest from the opposition parties, as well as doctors.The (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in on Friday, seeks to replace the and also proposes allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a "bridge course".According to the Bill, will have nominated and members and board members will be selected by a under the There will be five elected and 12 ex-officio members in the panel.Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, also opposed the and demanded its withdrawal,alleging that it went against the rights of statesDMK alleged that the recommendation of Parliamentary and expert committees, mooting a uniform fee structure for private medical colleges, were rejected.The envisages private medical colleges filling up 60 per cent seats and it "confirms that it is to give away medical education to private players," party working M K said.and former Union Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the be withdrawn or sent to a It should be tabled only after deleting clauses, including those "which went against social justice and states' rights," he said.Aspects like allotting 60 per cent of seats to private colleges would hit chances of deserving candidates from the quota, he said and pointed out that 65 per cent of seats in private institutions in are now with and the rest with colleges.CPI(M) G Ramakrishnan also demanded that it be withdrawn and alleged that it was a denial of states' rights and a bid to privatise medical education and services.

