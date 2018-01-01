Doctors stir hits services in Kerala medical college hospitals

Services in medical college hospitals in remained affected today as junior doctors continued their strike against a decision to raise the retirement age of doctors.



Representatives of the protesting doctors held a meeting with Minister K K Shailaja yesterday, but failed to reach an agreement and resolved to continue the stir, which they started on December 29.



Meanwhile, M S Sharmad appealed to junior doctors to call off their strike.It was wrong on the part of junior doctors to continue the stir after announcing to end it following discussions with the minister the other day, he said.The state cabinet had in November last year raised the retirement age of doctors in the department from 56 to 60 and in the from 60 to 62.The protesting doctors are demanding timely reporting of vacancies and creation of posts, annual recruitments and ending the bond system.

