IndiGo's troubled times: Doha-bound flight hits bird, returns to Chennai

A flight carrying 134 passengers was forced to return to the Anna International Airport here this morning, following a bird strike soon after take-off.



" Flight 6E-1707 from Chennai to had a bird hit, as the aircraft was climbing after take-off. Due to precautionary reasons, pilot decided to return the aircraft to Chennai for an inspection," said in a statement.



During the process, the crew informed all passengers about the aircraft returning to Chennai due to the bird strike, the airline said, adding "at no point, safety of the passengers was compromised".arranged for an alternate aircraft to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, the statement added.The flight resumed its journey to after a two-hour delay, an airport official said.