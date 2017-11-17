JUST IN
IndiGo's troubled times: Doha-bound flight hits bird, returns to Chennai

IndiGo Flight 6E-1707 from Chennai to Doha had a bird hit, as the aircraft was climbing after take-off.

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai/New Delhi 

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight carrying 134 passengers was forced to return to the Anna International Airport here this morning, following a bird strike soon after take-off.

"IndiGo Flight 6E-1707 from Chennai to Doha had a bird hit, as the aircraft was climbing after take-off. Due to precautionary reasons, pilot decided to return the aircraft to Chennai for an inspection," IndiGo said in a statement.


During the process, the crew informed all passengers about the aircraft returning to Chennai due to the bird strike, the airline said, adding "at no point, safety of the passengers was compromised".

IndiGo arranged for an alternate aircraft to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, the statement added.

The flight resumed its journey to Doha after a two-hour delay, an airport official said.

First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 08:07 IST

