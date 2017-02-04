Dr Reddy's Q3 net profit dips by 19% to Rs 470 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31 was down by 19 per cent to Rs 470 crore against Rs 579 crore during the corresponding quarter in FY16 owing to drop in North American sales.

According to a statement issued by the company, revenues for Q3 FY17 dropped by 7 per cent to Rs 3,707 crore as against Rs 3968 crore in Q3 of FY16.

Generic sales from North America registered a drop of 15 per cent to Rs 1660 crore during the October-December quarter, resulting in a drop of 9 per cent over generic sales globally.

Company's Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer G V Prasad said, "Our performance in Q3 has delivered a modest sequential growth of 3 per cent over the previous quarter. Our improved significantly from the last quarter to Rs 8.8 billion, on the back of enhanced emphasis on operational efficiencies and controlling of SG and A costs across all our businesses."