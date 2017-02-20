US security agency guidelines seek aggressive detention of immigrants

The US Homeland Security Department has drafted sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting immigrants living in the US illegally, according to a pair of memoranda signed by DHS Secretary

The memos dated Friday seek to implement President Donald Trump's broad directive to crack down on

Kelly outlines plans to hire thousands of additional enforcement agents, expand on the priority list for immigrants marked for immediate removal and enlist local law enforcement to help make arrests, according to a person briefed on the documents, who confirmed the details to The Associated Press.

"The surge of at the southern border has overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States," Kelly wrote.

He said that apprehensions on the southern US border had seen an additional surge of 10,000 to 15,000 per month from 2015 to 2016.





ALSO READ: Trump's new travel ban: Targets same 7 countries; green-card holders exempt The memos leave in place one directive from the Obama administration, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, which allows young people who were brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits.

The programme has protected about 750,000 immigrants since its inception in 2012. Trump has previously indicated his desire to end the programme, but at his press conference last week indicated that he would "show great heart" towards the programme.

The memos were reported first by The Washington Post and other news organisations. A US official familiar with the documents did not dispute the accuracy of the memos signed by Kelly, which were originally scheduled for release on Friday before they were postponed for review.

A official said the has raised objections with the documents and is working with DHS to finalise the policy. The official was not authorised to discuss the process publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Under the draft guidelines, Kelly seeks to "expeditiously hire" 10,000 more enforcement agents and 5,000 border patrol officers.

Seeking to fulfil Trump's campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border, Kelly also calls on Customs and Border Protection to "immediately begin planning, design, construction and maintenance of a wall, including the attendant lighting, technology (including sensors), as well as patrol and access roads".

He describes the wall as necessary to deter and calls it a "critical component" of Trump's overall border security strategy.

He says the department will also prioritise for more immediate removal those who have been convicted of a crime; charged with a crime; committed fraud in connection with a matter before a government agency; abused any programme related to public benefits; or have not complied with orders to leave the country.