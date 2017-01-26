Rahul Dravid wants to earn doctorate, rejects honorary degree

Wishes to accomplish some form of academic in research in the field of sports

Former Indian cricket team captain has turned down University's honorary doctorate, saying he would rather earn it by doing research in sports field.



"Sri Rahul Dravid, while thanking University for recognising him for the honorary degree, has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic in research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree," BU Vice Chancellor B Thimme Gowda said in a statement here.



Notably, Dravid did not attend the Gulbarga University's 32nd convocation in 2014, though he was among 12 personalities shortlisted for an honorary doctorate.



This comes a day after Governor and University Chancellor Vajubhai R Vala approved conferment of an honorary doctorate on Dravid at the university's 52nd annual convocation scheduled to be held on January 27.



The university had recommended three personalities for honorary doctorate, of which the Governor had finalised Dravid, who retired from international Cricket in March 2012.



The university has not revealed the names of the other two.

Press Trust of India