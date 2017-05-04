TRENDING ON BS
Justice Karnan declines to undergo medical examination
Goa: Drinking in public can now land you in jail

Instructions have been issued to arrest under section 34 of the Indian Penal Code

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Consuming alcohol in public places in Goa can now land you in jail.

Police in the tourist state have asked its personnel to arrest people who are found drinking in public places.



Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Karthik Kashyap on Wednesday said he has given instructions to arrest people found drinking in open under section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The instruction was given after a meeting between members of general public, representatives from the tourism sector and the police at Calangute police station.

"Kashyap called upon the general public to inform the police about such incidents so that action can be taken against the offenders," said a statement issued by the police department.

The meeting was attended by around 60-70 people, including beach shack owners and people in the tourism trade. The gathering also highlighted the menace of tourists consuming liquor on the beach at the night time.

