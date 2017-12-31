JUST IN
Dry weather in UP, Lakhimpur Kheri coldest at 6.4 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The weather in Uttar Pradesh remained mainly dry over the state, while dense to very dense fog occurred at many places, an official of the MeT department said.

On Saturday, day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Jhansi and Agra, the official said.


Similarly, night temperatures appreciably rose in Meerut.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri at 6.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

The MeT department warned that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh on January 2, 2018 and at isolated places on January 3, 2018.

