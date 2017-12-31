Dry weather in UP, Lakhimpur Kheri coldest at 6.4 deg C

The in remained mainly dry over the state, while dense to very dense occurred at many places, an of the department said.



On Saturday, day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, and Agra, the said.



Similarly, night temperatures appreciably rose inThe lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri at 6.4 degrees Celsius, he said.The department warned that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over East on January 2, 2018 and at isolated places on January 3, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)