DTC gets in action over reports of buses not opening gates at

As complaints of gates of city buses not opening at prescribed stops, the Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to keep a check on its drivers through inspection staff to ensure there is no inconvenience to passengers.



The field checking staff has been instructed to report drivers not opening both gates and thus causing inconvenience to the boarding and deboarding commuters, said a DTC



A circular in this regard was issued by DTC's chief general manager (operations) earlier this week.The DTC with its fleet of around 3,900 buses carries over three million passengers everyday."It has been observed that DTC drivers are not opening both the gates of the buses at prescribed stands for the boarding and deboarding thus causing inconvenience to the passengers," said the circular.All the depot and regional managers have been directed to instruct the driveres to open both front and back doors of buses to facilitate safe boarding and deboarding of passengers at the stands.The inspection teams have also been instructed to watch for drivers violating this direction and report them, added the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)