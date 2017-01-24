With 83.6 mn passengers, Dubai is world's busiest international airport

However, the figures fall short of an estimate of 85 million passengers authorities had hoped to have

remains home to the world's busiest international airport after seeing 83.6 million passengers in 2016.



However, the figures released on Tuesday by International Airport fall short of an estimate of 85 million passengers authorities had hoped to have.



Paul Griffiths, CEO of Airports, says in a statement that authorities hope to have 89 million passengers in 2017.



Griffiths says that figure would show is "closing the gap on and for the top spot in overall traffic."



International Airport first surpassed Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014.



The airport is home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

AP/PTI