Dubai's Pluto Exchange launches mobile app for Bitcoin trade

Dubai-based Exchange today launched a pin-secured mobile application for Indian traders who are keen to trade in virtual



The app is different from other such platforms because the happen through mobile-number-to-mobile number than the Bitcoin-to- Bitcoin-address, Exchange Verma said.



The company claimed that it is the first app-based wallet that enable transactions using mobile numbers.Even as has touched new highs recently fuelling investor interest, the Reserve has warned the public of the risks of virtual currencies (VCs).There is no underlying or backing of any asset for VCs and as such, their value seems to be a matter of speculation, the RBI has said warning that users are exposed to potential losses on account of such volatility in value.Exchange said that all other apps which are already in market do of to addresses." Exchange is going to change this scenario and do all transactions using mobile numbers only. By just using a 4 -digit pin, users can buy, sell, store and spend using mobile number," the company said at the launch of the app.Users will be able to do financial transactions like payments, remittances, payroll deposit, B2B commerce, supply- chain finance, loyalty programmes, and trading and other"Our company is bringing new initiatives that will increase the pros and decrease the cons of investing. This app will let everyone do easy transactions of Bitcoins from their mobile numbers only," Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)