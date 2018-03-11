Dudi criticises meena for joining BJP

-
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly and Congress lawmaker Rameshwar Dudi today criticised NPP MLA Kirori Lal Meena for joining the BJP and merging his party, saying Meena worked as a saffron party "agent" in the last four years and created a divide among farmers. Terming the announcement of NPP-BJP merger a selfish alliance, Dudi said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is "disturbed" due to increasing strength of the Congress, while Meena has his own self-interest therefore the merger has taken place. "Meena has sat in the sinking ship of the BJP," he said. Dudi said the alliance will be defeated in the upcoming assembly election. Meena, who had left the BJP in 2008, joined the party again today with two other NPP MLAs.
He had joined NPP as its state convener and later became its state president. The party had won four assembly seats in 2013 assembly elections and Meena, himself NPP MLA, with two others joined the BJP and announced the merger of NPP's state unit with it.
