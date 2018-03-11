Dudi criticises meena for joining BJP

of Opposition in Assembly and lawmaker Rameshwar today criticised MLA Kirori for joining the BJP and merging his party, saying Meena worked as a saffron party "agent" in the last four years and created a divide among farmers. Terming the announcement of NPP-BJP merger a selfish alliance, said is "disturbed" due to increasing strength of the Congress, while Meena has his own self-interest therefore the merger has taken place. "Meena has sat in the sinking ship of the BJP," he said. said the alliance will be defeated in the upcoming assembly election. Meena, who had left the BJP in 2008, joined the party again today with two other MLAs.

He had joined as its state convener and later became its state The party had won four assembly seats in 2013 assembly elections and Meena, himself MLA, with two others joined the BJP and announced the merger of NPP's state unit with it.

