Duo booked for harassing woman for dowry

A duo from was booked for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry, police said today.



As per the complaint by the victim, a police constable, she got married to the main accused (her husband) at in June, a said.



Later she was transferred to and her husband came to stay with her. The husband harassed her for dowry, the said.The husband and his mother also hacked her email and tampered with her cell-phone. They spread false messages against the woman among her kin and friends, the added.As per the complaint, the woman was also beaten by her husband for The duo also took away all the material and ornaments given by her parents at the time of marriage, said police.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Act 2000 was registered at the station, they said, adding a probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)