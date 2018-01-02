Dutch tourist dies after falling off train

A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died today after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district after realising that he had boarded a wrong train, police said.



from the and his friend from jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, they said.



Johannes suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt.Both the tourists had come to yesterday and had to catch a train for but mistakenly boarded a train forThe matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem, he added.

