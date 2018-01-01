JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Salil Parekh set to take over as Infosys CEO on Jan 2

Icy cold weather in mountains; fog slows down life in plains
Business Standard

Dy CM conducts aerial survey of sites for new Jammu airport

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh today conducted an aerial survey of two proposed sites for the new Jammu airport.

The deputy chief minister conducted the survey in Samba and Nagrota areas, an official spokesman said.


He said Singh was accompanied by divisional commissioner, Jammu, Mandeep K Bhandari and deputy commissioners of Jammu and Samba districts.

Last month, the Centre agreed to a state government proposal for a new airport of international standards in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements