EAC defers decision on ToR for NIMZ in Telangana

An (EAC) under the has deferred its decision on preparing the terms of reference (ToR) for the proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) by the State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) in district.



The EAC put off its decision as it felt that the proposed land where the NIMZ is expected to come up has 13 reserve forests around it. The committee also mentioned other reasons for postponing the decision.



"After detailed deliberation during the 180th meeting held on December 21, 2017, EAC deferred the proposal for want of following information--submit the details about proper criteria followed for selection of proposed site out of three alternate sites, as the proposed site is having 13 reserve forests around it," the EAC said in the minutes of meeting.The project is proposed in about 12,635 acres (5,113 ha) of land in pursuit of National Manufacturing Policy of the department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). The Centre accorded final approval for the NIMZ on January 22 last year.When contacted, a senior TSIIC told that they were ready with all the required information and the same will be submitted to the MoEF within a week.The proposes to allocate up to 10 per cent of water for NIMZs in line with the existing industrial water supply policy of the state, EAC said.The total cost of the project is Rs 4,704.90 crore and another Rs 6,500 crore will be spent on external linkage of the project including upgradetion of NH-65 from to last mile connectivity to western ports.The proposed NIMZ is estimated to bring around Rs 37,740 crores of total investments by manufacturing industries at the ultimate phase with Rs 96,778 crores of estimated industrial output by 2040, as per the EAC."Proposed NIMZ is likely to generate direct and indirect employment potential of about 2.44 lakhs, respectively, thereby opening up employment opportunities for the youth in the catchment region," the EAC said.The committee also sought detailed information about types of industries or activities proposed along with the use of raw materials and and processing details for precise assessment of the environmental impact.

