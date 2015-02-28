Easing inflation provides room for rate cut by RBI: Jaitley

Making a case for by RBI, Finance Minister today said that retail is expected to remain close to 5% which allows further easing of monetary policy.



The government would soon put in place a monetary policy framework to ensure that remains below 6%, he said.

"To ensure that our victory over is institutionalised and hence continues, we have concluded a monetary policy framework agreement with the Reserve Bank of India. The framework objective is to keep below 6% and we will move to amend the Act this year and provide for monetary policy committee," Finance Minister said while presenting the for 2015-16.



"One of the achievements of my government has been conquering This decline in requires a structural shift," he said.



"We expect CPI (Consumer Price Index) to remain close to 5% by end of the year. This will allow further easing of monetary policy," he said.



In the last Budget, the Finance Minister had said it is also essential to have a modern monetary policy framework to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex



Government will, in close consultation with the RBI, put in place such a framework, he had said.