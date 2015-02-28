Easing inflation provides room for rate cut by RBI: Jaitley

Making a case for rate cut by RBI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that retail inflation is expected to remain close to 5% which allows further easing of monetary policy.
The government would soon put in place a monetary policy framework to ensure that inflation remains below 6%, he said.
"To ensure that our victory over inflation is institutionalised and hence continues, we have concluded a monetary policy framework agreement with the Reserve Bank of India. The framework objective is to keep inflation below 6% and we will move to amend the RBI Act this year and provide for monetary policy committee," Finance Minister said while presenting the Budget for 2015-16.
"One of the achievements of my government has been conquering inflation. This decline in inflation requires a structural shift," he said.
"We expect CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation to remain close to 5% by end of the year. This will allow further easing of monetary policy," he said.
In the last Budget, the Finance Minister had said it is also essential to have a modern monetary policy framework to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex economy.
Government will, in close consultation with the RBI, put in place such a framework, he had said.
