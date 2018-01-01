Eateries roll out lavish spread to spice up your New Year bash

If you're still wondering where to eat out this New Year, you will be pleasantly surprised at the delectable choices the city has on offer to pamper your tastebuds.



Luxury restaurants, pubs and clubs are rolling out lip-smacking delicacies and serving choicest wines with live music as accompaniments to jet start 2018.



If you want to indulge in your old and all-time favourites, rush to the iconic eateries Trincas, and Olypub along Park Street where nostalgia will be served along withThe JW Marriott has curated a special New Year brunch for breakfast and lunch this time.You can dig into 'Prosciutto Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast with Pomegranate Cream & Corn Pepper Salad', 'Thai Veg Green Curry' and 'Baked Fish with Jumbo Scallop, Poached Peas Carrot Relish' for breakfast and lunch or wait for the culinary experts to rustle up a fiery Asian buffet for dinner.At The Park, masala fried cauliflower, chilly corn dry, kadai veg sabji, butter masala, veg fried rice, schezwan noodles, chicken dum biryani, mutton vindaloo will be served with a twist. You can top them up with moong daal payasam for dessert.At Hotel Hindustan International, a Hawaiian spread will fulfill your gastronomic desires.At the newly opened on Park Street, there is live entertainment accompanied by signature dishes and a variety of premium beverages and cocktails.

