Eating fish every week boosts kids' IQ: study

Children who eat fish at least once a week are more likely to better and have higher IQ, a study has found.



For the research, a cohort of 541 9-to 11-year-olds, 54 per cent boys and 46 per cent girls, completed a questionnaire about how often they consumed fish in the past month, with options ranging from "never" to "at least once per week."



The participants also took an IQ test which examined verbal and non-verbal skills such as vocabulary and coding.Their parents then answered questions about quality using the standardised Children Habits Questionnaire, which included topics such as duration and frequency of night waking or daytime sleepiness.Researchers from the University of in the US controlled for demographic information, including parental education, occupation and marital status and number of children in the home.Analysing these data points, they found that children who reported eating fish weekly scored 4.8 points higher on the IQ exams than those who said they "seldom" or "never" consumed fish.Those whose meals sometimes included fish scored 3.3 points higher, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.In addition, increased fish consumption was associated with fewer disturbances of sleep, which the researchers say indicates better overall quality."It adds to the growing body of evidence showing that fish consumption has really positive health benefits and should be something more heavily advertised and promoted," said Jianghong Liu, from the University of"Children should be introduced to it early on," Liu added.

