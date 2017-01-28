EC gives green signal to next episode of PM's 'Mann ki baat'

Govt had sought Commission's nod for programme as Model Code is in force in 5 poll-bound states

Govt had sought Commission's nod for programme as Model Code is in force in 5 poll-bound states

The has given a go ahead to the next episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki baat' programme to be aired tomorrow.



The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going for assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.



The Commission has now cleared the programme, sources said.



The government had been approaching the Commission for clearance of the radio programme from the poll panel during assembly elections.



This time, the focus of 'Mann ki baat' will be the Class X and XII Board examinations. The exam will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.

Press Trust of India