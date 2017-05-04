TRENDING ON BS
EVM tampering issue: Election Commission likely to convene all-party meet

Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the ECI to revert to ballot system

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission is likely to convene an all-party meeting here on May 12 to discuss the issue of reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) flagged by 16 opposition parties.

Sources said the commission stated that efforts would be made in the meeting to convince the parties that the machines are reliable and tamper-proof.

"We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Chandigarh on April 29.

He was responding to questions about the allegations of EVM tampering levelled by various political parties. Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the ECI to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been "eroded".

The Commission has booked multiple venues in the national capital and the place would be finalised on the basis of participation of parties.

Seven national parties and 49 state parties will be invited.

