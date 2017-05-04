EVM tampering issue: Election Commission likely to convene all-party meet

The Election Commission is likely to convene an all-party meeting here on May 12 to discuss the issue of reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) flagged by 16 opposition parties.

Sources said the commission stated that efforts would be made in the meeting to convince the parties that the machines are reliable and tamper-proof.

"We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system," Chief Election Commissioner had told reporters in Chandigarh on April 29.

He was responding to questions about the allegations of levelled by various political parties. Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been "eroded".

The Commission has booked multiple venues in the capital and the place would be finalised on the basis of participation of parties.

Seven parties and 49 state parties will be invited.