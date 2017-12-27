ED seizes Rs 26 crore assets of Sanjay Bhandari

The (ED) today said it has seized assets worth Rs 26.61 of and others for alleged violation of the



It said it has seized the properties "inlieu of undisclosed assets held abroad by him" and the action has been carried out under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).



Section 37A of the stipulates that if certain foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property is held outside in violation of this law, the equivalent value of asset can be seized withinThe ED had booked Bhandari, reported to have left for a foreign location sometime ago, under criminal charges of the in February this year as also under theThe Police had also booked him for alleged violation of the Official (OSA) last year.Bhandari's case first came to light after the I-T department conducted searches against him in April last year and recovered certain "sensitive" official defence documents from his premises.As part of these raids, the taxman is also said to have recovered certain emails that talk about renovation of a costly apartment in in 2010 which was allegedly owned by Robert Vadra,brother-in- of PresidentRahulGandhi.Vadra's legal firm has denied that he owned the property directly or indirectly.It also denied Vadra has any business ties with an arms consultant or his aides.The tax department had last year also shared a "seizure memo record" with the defence ministry to apprise it about the contents of these "sensitive" documents.

