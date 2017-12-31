JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Justin Bieber selling painting to raise funds for charity

Over 90 flights affected due to fog in Delhi
Business Standard

Ed Sheeran is 'little obsessed' with Robbie Williams

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Ed Sheeran said he has developed a "little obsession" for singer Robbie Williams.

The 26-year-old singer said that his career path has similarities with that of Williams'.


"I feel a weird affinity with Robbie. We email now and then but I've been reading up on him and his career is so similar to mine," Sheeran told The Sun.

"Like the way the album's going, the way it went to stadiums, the way it was just like one lone man... a very lonely sort of life. I have a little obsession with him and working out how he did stuff.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements