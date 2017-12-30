Edible oils recover on fresh demand

Groundnut and refined palmolein recovered at the oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following fresh demand from stockists and retailers.



Elsewhere, linseeds also gained owing to good demand from and allied industries.



However, castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial slipped following subdued demand from soaps and shippers industries.In the edible segment, groundnut moved up by Rs 5 per 10kg to Rs 975 from Friday's close Rs 970 and refined palmolein inched up per 10kg to Rs 618.Moving to the non-edible section, castorseeds bold declined by Rs 25 per 100kg to Rs 4,475 as against Rs 4,500 yesterday and castoroil commercial moved down by Rs 5 per 10kg to Rs 925 from Rs 930.However, linseeds rose by Rs 10 per 10kg to Rs 800 as against Rs 790 yesterday.

