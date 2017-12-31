JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rajinikanth declares political debut, to launch party

Indian citizens to get enough scope to include names in NRC:
Business Standard

Educationist Pylee passes away

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Renowned educationist M V Pylee died at a private hospital here yesterday due to brief age-related ailment.

Prof Pylee, 98, is survived by a son and two daughters.


An authority on the Constitution of India and a pioneer in the field of management education in the country, Pylee had served as Vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) from 1977 to 1981.

He was also a visiting professor at various foreign universities.

Pylee was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2006.

The body, kept at his residence in Kalamassery today for the public to pay homage, will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Little Flower Forane Church at his village Onnukal in Kothamangalam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements